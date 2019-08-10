Autodesk (ADSK) Shareholder Dsam Partners Llp Trimmed Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Boosted Holding by $125.52 Million

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 21.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 664,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 3.75 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712.91 million, up from 3.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – APPLE CUTS ORDERS FOR HOMEPOD AMID POOR SALES: COMMERCIAL TIMES; 23/05/2018 – OpenX Taps Former Google, Apple Executive Jacqueline Berg to Lead North America Publisher Partnerships; 19/03/2018 – Startup Affirm Creates Apple Pay Credit Card Without the Plastic; 04/05/2018 – Tech momentum could continue as Buffett buy helps give Apple best week since 2011; 21/03/2018 – Jimmy Iovine’s Planned Exit Raises Leadership Questions for Apple Music; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW COLLABORATION WITH CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY TO OFFER FREE PROFESSIONAL LEARNING TO TEACHERS ACROSS CHICAGO; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 07/05/2018 – Two things are changing in the “Apple story,” according to well-known Apple analyst Gene Munster; 04/04/2018 – Apple hires former Google executive as Al chief; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Voice: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 10,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 133,209 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.76 million, down from 144,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $151.34. About 1.51 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 970,425 shares to 103,053 shares, valued at $10.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 82,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.63M shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harvey Inv Lc holds 3,441 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa stated it has 1.11M shares. Mitchell Cap Management Comm reported 48,773 shares. General Amer Invsts Inc holds 1.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 89,000 shares. Btr Capital Management invested in 98,778 shares or 3.61% of the stock. E&G Advisors LP has invested 1.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cornerstone accumulated 16,560 shares. Violich Mngmt invested in 104,929 shares or 5.05% of the stock. King Wealth reported 31,670 shares. Schwerin Boyle Mgmt Incorporated owns 144,670 shares. Mufg Americas holds 2.6% or 474,785 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corporation reported 104,308 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 13,145 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Corp has 2.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 72,414 shares.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47 million for 114.65 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polarityte Inc by 56,900 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $11.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 40,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Alteryx Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, Louisiana-based fund reported 11,600 shares. Polaris Greystone Finance Gru Limited Liability Co invested in 23,619 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 0.04% or 936 shares. Westwood Corp Il holds 1,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Personal Finance Ser accumulated 0.02% or 368 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.04% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 662 shares. Invesco owns 2.99 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.03% or 21,680 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Allstate holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 12,716 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.1% stake. 71,709 are owned by Tudor Investment Et Al.

