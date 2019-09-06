Autodesk (ADSK) Shareholder Dsam Partners Llp Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.69 Million as Shares Declined; Yorktown Management & Research Co Position in Bgc Partners (BGCP) Has Boosted as Market Value Rose

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc. (BGCP) by 18.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 73,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% . The institutional investor held 473,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.32. About 1.18M shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 07/03/2018 Anthony Orso Joins NKF Capital Markets as President of Capital Markets Strategies; 05/04/2018 – Newmark Group’s First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Thursday, May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners Sees 2018 Adjusted Earnings $145M-$165M; 07/03/2018 – BGC: PROPOSED SPIN-OFF OF NEWMARK STILL EXPECTED TO OCCUR; 08/03/2018 – Medadyn Partners With BGC International Holdings For Billions In Verifiable Gold To Back Cryptocurrency Transactions; 09/03/2018 – BGC Partners Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – UNIT WON MULTI-YEAR ENERGY PROCUREMENT & SUPPLY MANAGEMENT SERVICES CONTRACT; 16/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS’ PHIL NORTON TO LEAVE AFTER 30 YEARS AT BROKERAGE; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Assigned Stable Rating Outlooks to Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Partners; 26/03/2018 – BGC’S AMEREX ENERGY SERVICES WINS MANDATE FOR NA MARRIOTT SITES

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 10,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 133,209 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.76M, down from 144,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $150.64. About 1.73 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $309.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4,000 shares to 6,162 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conagra Foods Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,200 shares, and cut its stake in First Hawaiian Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold BGCP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 165.20 million shares or 0.03% less from 165.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il holds 25,738 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests accumulated 1.63M shares. Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.32 million shares. Sei Investments accumulated 248,298 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 2.75 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Moors & Cabot has 0.01% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 29,600 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr Inc reported 14,223 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 13.29M shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.18% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Moreover, King Luther Cap Mgmt has 0% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Numerixs Techs holds 14,376 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 126,907 were accumulated by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp. Ajo Ltd Partnership invested in 39,663 shares. Lifeplan holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 7,875 shares. Grp One Trading Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 40,862 shares to 343,552 shares, valued at $21.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).