Autodesk (ADSK) Shareholder Darsana Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $23.25 Million; As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Stock Rose, Park Presidio Capital Decreased by $24.30 Million Its Position

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 55.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 215,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79 million, down from 390,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $136.5. About 5.81 million shares traded or 28.54% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 1.68M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261.00 million, down from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $151.34. About 1.89M shares traded or 3.93% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Autodesk a Risky Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s What to Expect From Autodesk’s (ADSK) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Autodesk, Inc. a Buy? – Nasdaq” on September 25, 2018. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Big Growth ETFs to Buy For the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Autodesk Stock Popped Nearly 11% Last Month – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Lc owns 1.32 million shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Llc has 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 332 shares. Montag A reported 1,550 shares. Oz Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.25% or 1.33 million shares. Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0.05% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.13% or 41,441 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Tru Co invested in 0.01% or 526 shares. Sol Cap Mgmt Co has 1,420 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First Manhattan holds 167 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards Communications has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 1.57 million were accumulated by Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation. International Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0.07% or 1.57 million shares. Georgia-based Cap Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). M&T Commercial Bank has 31,580 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47M for 114.65 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21 million and $856.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 18,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $58.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.