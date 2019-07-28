Autodesk (ADSK) Shareholder Contour Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding as Market Value Rose; Kb Financial Group (KB) Holder Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Increased Position by $510,526 as Share Value Declined

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28 million, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.94. About 91,210 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 29.24% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 50,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 516,602 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.50M, down from 567,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $167.99. About 1.16 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 193,356 shares to 509,156 shares, valued at $56.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 727,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47M for 127.27 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.01 billion and $495.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 15,134 shares to 470,980 shares, valued at $32.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,211 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI).