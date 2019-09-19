Autodesk (ADSK) Shareholder Citadel Advisors Trimmed Position by $15.43 Million; Alpinvest Partners Bv Holding in Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Has Decreased by $419,375 as Share Value Rose

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) by 71.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 83,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% . The institutional investor held 34,029 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $192,000, down from 117,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Hallador Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.07. About 64,429 shares traded. Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) has declined 21.18% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.18% the S&P500. Some Historical HNRG News: 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy 2017 Net $33.1M; 15/03/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 9, BRENT BILSLAND, CO’S PRESIDENT AND CEO, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO ADDITIONAL ROLE OF CHAIRMAN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q Rev $66.9M; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy Reports Annual Earnings Of $1.08 Per Share And Announces Formation Of Hourglass Sands, LLC; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q Net $2.13M; 09/03/2018 Hallador Announces the Passing of Victor P. Stabio, Board Chairman; 16/04/2018 – Hallador Energy Declares Dividend of 4c; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy Reports Annual Earnings of $1.08 Per Shr and Announces Formation of Hourglass Sands, LLC; 21/05/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY CO – $267 MLN FACILITY IS COMPRISED OF A $147 MLN TERM LOAN AND A $120 MLN REVOLVER; 21/05/2018 – Hallador Energy Entered Into New $267 Million Credit Agreement

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 24.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 95,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 289,368 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.14M, down from 384,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $151.11. About 2.06M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $90.03M for 92.14 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 47,588 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 113,723 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 7,872 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 42,650 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 1.74 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. The South Dakota-based Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Veritable LP accumulated 8,679 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.13% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 96,448 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 3,424 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 242 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.11% stake. Greenleaf Tru owns 1,965 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 240,627 were reported by Glob Thematic. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Company reported 0.55% stake.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Santander Sa (NYSE:SAN) by 515,120 shares to 595,320 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Solar Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc.

Analysts await Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HNRG’s profit will be $2.42 million for 12.72 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Hallador Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -260.00% EPS growth.