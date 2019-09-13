Autodesk (ADSK) Shareholder Bridges Investment Management Raised Position by $4.60 Million; Fosun International LTD Boosted Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Holding by $600,000

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 83.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 28,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 62,459 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.18 million, up from 34,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $153.48. About 1.47M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 15.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 439,853 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.76 million, up from 379,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 2.04M shares traded or 10.83% up from the average. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 23/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Clinical Data for lW-3718 in Persistent Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) at Digestive Disease Week® 2018; 03/05/2018 – lronwood and Allergan Announce Settlement with Aurobindo Pharma Resolving LINZESS® (linaclotide) Patent Litigation; 02/05/2018 – IRWD URGERS HOLDERS TO IGNORE SARISSA PROXY CARD; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Intent to Separate Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (SGC) Business From Comml and Gastrointestinal Business; 03/05/2018 – IRONWOOD & ALLERGAN REPORT SETTLEMENT WITH AUROBINDO PHARMA; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination from Sarissa Capital; 09/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Actions Taken Designed to Unlock Shareholder Value; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Separation Expected to Result in Two Independent, Publicly Traded Companies

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM) by 8,467 shares to 137,647 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 22,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,169 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corporation Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold IRWD shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 149.39 million shares or 1.83% more from 146.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,960 shares to 23,925 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 32,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,728 shares, and cut its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (NASDAQ:MMYT).