Autodesk (ADSK) Shareholder Addison Capital Company Has Lifted Its Stake by $369,522 as Stock Value Declined; Nike (NKE) Holder Junto Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake by $10.15 Million as Stock Rose

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 19.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 122,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 517,976 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.48 million, down from 640,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 5.37M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 23/04/2018 – Cut out the middleman: Coach, Nike, Fenty and others bypass retailers and sell straight to customers; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 mln in profit; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 15/03/2018 – Nike CEO Says Disturbed, Saddened by Reports — Memo; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Apparel Rev $2.56B; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ZODIAC WILL PRIMARY FOCUS ON NIKEPLUS MEMBERS

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 71.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 2,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 5,472 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $891,000, up from 3,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $153.34. About 1.49 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 0.82% or 58,510 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 520,327 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has invested 0.1% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 4,775 shares. 3.06M were accumulated by Invesco Limited. 2,038 were reported by Zebra Capital Limited Company. The New York-based Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Clearbridge Invs Limited Co has 0.97% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 6.85M shares. Frontier Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0.78% or 633,451 shares. 1,811 were reported by Glenmede Trust Co Na. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 207 shares. City reported 47 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 17,957 shares. Wisconsin Cap Ltd holds 1.86% or 21,300 shares. Curbstone Financial Mgmt accumulated 14,250 shares.

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18 million and $143.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Trust by 16,000 shares to 33,000 shares, valued at $878,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 30.52 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Management has 0.28% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 5.49M shares. 208,192 were accumulated by Fiduciary Tru. Brown Advisory holds 0.06% or 230,924 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Com Ltd owns 78,399 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Hemenway Lc invested in 5,047 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Jacobson Schmitt Advsrs has invested 6.37% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Nomura invested in 62,337 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 9,208 shares. State Street Corporation holds 59.45 million shares. Raymond James And Assocs accumulated 1.03M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.21% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Monarch Mngmt reported 2,750 shares. Susquehanna International Gru Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 274,709 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sunbelt Secs reported 10,266 shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt Inc reported 49,361 shares.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27M and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 316,369 shares to 432,477 shares, valued at $49.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 78,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).