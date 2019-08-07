Autodesk (ADSK) Share Value Declined While Trillium Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding; As Take (TTWO) Market Valuation Rose, Force Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 2,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 59,380 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25 million, down from 62,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $143.31. About 1.05M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 49.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 5,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516,000, down from 10,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.36B market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $128.7. About 1.70M shares traded or 3.02% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 7,626 shares to 19,433 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interface Inc (NASDAQ:TILE) by 303,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 390,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $74.59M for 108.57 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.