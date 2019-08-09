Autodesk (ADSK) Share Value Declined While Pdt Partners Has Lowered Its Holding by $4.99 Million; Stephens Has Lifted Its Holding in Gartner (IT) by $701,697 as Share Price Declined

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 27.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 4,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The institutional investor held 21,758 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 17,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $132.45. About 42,489 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 11/04/2018 – NewsCred Recognized as a Leader in New Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms; 20/04/2018 – Jitterbit Recognized as Leader for Third Consecutive Year in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service; 04/04/2018 – Transplace Positioned in the Challengers Quadrant of Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 08/05/2018 – Gartner Cuts FY18 View To Rev $3.9B-$4.0B; 15/05/2018 – Demisto Named a Cool Vendor by Gartner in Security Operations and Vulnerability Management; 11/05/2018 – Appian Named A Visionary in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 17/05/2018 – Zanroo, Fastest-Growing MarTech Startup in Southeast Asia, Represents Asia-Pacific Diversity & Innovation at the Gartner Digita; 18/04/2018 – Gartner Recognizes Dell Boomi as a Leader Five Years in a Row in Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 25/04/2018 – Blueprint Recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 32,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 159,719 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.89M, down from 191,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $152.23. About 195,695 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 12,996 shares to 46,200 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronics For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII) by 16,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $76.72M for 115.33 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin Mngmt Lc reported 2.47% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 3,032 were accumulated by Keybank National Association Oh. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 147,580 shares. Sol Cap Mngmt Company holds 0.06% or 1,420 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 19,542 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp accumulated 0.05% or 21,061 shares. Fairfield Bush holds 6,000 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Hl Fincl Svcs Limited Company owns 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 5,552 shares. Brown Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,258 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Addison Cap holds 3,191 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada owns 1,373 shares. Vanguard Group reported 20.16M shares. Geode Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.12% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Merian Glob (Uk) has 147,678 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Zebra Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 20,956 shares to 30,388 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 25,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,480 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IGV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 147,837 shares. Schroder Inv Management Gru invested in 0.02% or 70,445 shares. Hartford Mngmt Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 9,694 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Rech Inc reported 0.11% stake. Profund Limited Com reported 1,932 shares stake. Webster National Bank N A has 156 shares. Harding Loevner LP accumulated 513 shares or 0% of the stock. Rampart Co Lc stated it has 0.03% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C reported 1.2% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.01% or 90,845 shares. Horizon Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 1,374 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Limited Company owns 0.53% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 67,312 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) or 145,788 shares. 18,899 were reported by Eaton Vance Management. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 76,446 shares.