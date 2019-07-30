Autodesk (ADSK) Share Price Rose While Dsam Partners Llp Has Trimmed Holding; First Merchants (FRME) Stock Declined While Dean Investment Associates Decreased Its Position

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (FRME) by 41.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 71,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 102,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 174,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in First Merchants Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.85. About 5,612 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 19.08% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q EPS 74C, EST. 70C; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr; 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q Net $36.7M; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.92%; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Merchants Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRME)

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 10,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 133,209 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.76M, down from 144,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $160.87. About 118,122 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Merchants Corporation (FRME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “First Merchants Corp (FRME) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “First Merchants Analyst Says Bank Has Improved Prospects After MBT Financial Acquisition – Benzinga” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Merchants (FRME) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12,976 activity. 15 shares were bought by Sherman Patrick A, worth $507.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4,111 shares to 38,603 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 9,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).

Analysts await First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 1.20% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.83 per share. FRME’s profit will be $41.55M for 11.26 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by First Merchants Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.20% EPS growth.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alteryx Inc by 16,880 shares to 186,285 shares, valued at $15.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

