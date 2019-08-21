Autodesk (ADSK) Share Price Declined While Steadfast Capital Management LP Trimmed Stake by $8.48 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder E&G Advisors LP Upped Stake by $372,020

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 54,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 856,469 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.46M, down from 911,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $147.64. About 63,839 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $903.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $25.33 during the last trading session, reaching $1826.71. About 405,104 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: U.S. trade team arrives in Beijing for talks, China media cautious; 08/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway’s Todd Combs is leading the CEO search for the company’s health joint venture with Amazon and JPMorgan; 28/03/2018 – Watch: White House briefs media after report about Trump wanting to ‘go after’ Amazon; 02/05/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Amazon says Minneapolis tech office part of a ‘decentralized innovation’ strategy (photos); 31/05/2018 – Amazon Rankles Australian Customers by Pushing Them to a Local Site; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Experts issue warning over Amazon Echo for Kids; 28/04/2018 – WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 2100 GMT/5 PM ET; 22/05/2018 – CHILEAN PRESIDENT PINERA TO MEET WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES VP AMID LATIN AMERICAN EXPANSION PLANS; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Wilson: Florida Congressional Delegation Sends Letter in Support of a Tri-County Bid to Bring Amazon to the Sunshine State; 19/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: As Amazon visits Chicago, city keeps an eye on public image

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $6.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 20,693 shares to 2.27 million shares, valued at $274.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 875,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.48M for 111.85 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76 million and $227.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,600 shares to 3,025 shares, valued at $543,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,036 shares, and cut its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).