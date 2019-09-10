Autodesk (ADSK) Share Price Declined While Dsam Partners Llp Has Cut by $1.69 Million Its Holding; Arosa Capital Management LP Stake in Newpark Res (NR) Cut by $878,202

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NR) by 49.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 97,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.81% . The institutional investor held 101,328 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928,000, down from 198,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Newpark Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $608.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 711,220 shares traded or 61.22% up from the average. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has declined 28.02% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.02% the S&P500. Some Historical NR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Newpark Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NR); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Exits Newpark Re; 06/03/2018 Newpark Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES NAMES ANTHONY J. BEST NEW CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES INC NR.N SAYS ANTHONY J. BEST APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 04/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Planned General Counsel Succession; 24/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 8.0C; 26/04/2018 – Newpark 1Q EPS 8c

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 10,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 133,209 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.76 million, down from 144,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $151.02. About 2.90 million shares traded or 30.65% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Autodesk Integrates BuildingConnected with PlanGrid to Streamline Workflows Between Preconstruction and Field Teams – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 27, 2019 : ADSK, VEEV, HPE, HEI, PSEC, PAHC, OOMA, LCI – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Autodesk Shares Crushed After Q2 Earnings Beat, Lower Guidance – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,856.88 up 29.93 points – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $85.53 million for 92.09 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Analysts await Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.08 per share. NR’s profit will be $6.92 million for 21.97 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Newpark Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Newpark Appoints New Fluids Systems President – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newpark Resources +9% despite Q2 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fluids Business Keeps Newpark Resources Rolling – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

