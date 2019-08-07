Autodesk (ADSK) Share Price Declined While Darsana Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Stake; Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Lowered Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $778,360 as Shares Rose

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 6,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 49,363 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05 million, down from 55,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $127.78. About 4.84M shares traded or 8.58% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 1.68M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261.00M, down from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $144.17. About 1.61 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan holds 0% or 167 shares in its portfolio. 39,462 are held by Mackay Shields Lc. Baldwin Mgmt holds 0.47% or 9,928 shares. Patten And Patten Tn has invested 0.03% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.1% stake. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.18% or 189,022 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants reported 6,830 shares. Zebra Capital Ltd Liability Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,660 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.09% or 11,600 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Jackson Square Ltd Liability owns 3.17M shares. Tributary Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 17,300 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Research And has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 11,577 shares. Curbstone Mngmt has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $74.59 million for 109.22 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 20,335 shares to 28,895 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.66M shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation reported 353,105 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Johnson Counsel has 0.42% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 160,677 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest holds 2.18% or 27,397 shares. Live Your Vision Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 110 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs has invested 1.01% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 17,383 were reported by Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Moreover, Srb has 0.07% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 6,263 shares. Wellcome Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome has 4.17% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2.10 million shares. Moreover, Kistler has 1.11% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 21,883 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel has invested 1.66% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Meritage Mgmt reported 4,905 shares. Maple Capital holds 85,269 shares. First In holds 0.34% or 3,693 shares in its portfolio. Waters Parkerson Limited Liability holds 2.14% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 207,455 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.30 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

