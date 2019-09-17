Autodesk (ADSK) Position Raised by Hmi Capital Llc; Masco (MAS) Holder Nokota Management LP Has Cut Stake by $1.74 Million

Hmi Capital Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc bought 34,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 598,571 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.51M, up from 564,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $152.97. About 772,232 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 52,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 545,339 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.20 million, down from 597,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $41.37. About 4.56M shares traded or 54.61% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $205.52M for 14.57 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $2.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 3.69 million shares to 4.19M shares, valued at $96.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delphi Technologies Plc by 118,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.