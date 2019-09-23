Autodesk (ADSK) Position Has Lifted by Egerton Capital Uk Llp; Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) Shareholder Harding Loevner LP Has Increased Its Holding

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 21.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 484,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 2.71M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $441.93M, up from 2.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $153.34. About 1.95 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 95,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% . The hedge fund held 4.70 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.02 million, up from 4.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Companhia Brasileira De Dist for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.07. About 448,171 shares traded. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) has risen 11.43% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CBD News: 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR VIA VAREJO UNIT CONTINUES , NOTHING NEW TO REPORT AT THIS STAGE; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO REITERATES EXPECTS GEANT HYPERMARKETS TO BE PROFITABLE IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS EXPECTS END OF FOOD DEFLATION IN BRAZIL IN H2; 08/03/2018 Retailer Casino eyes further profit growth in 2018; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 15/05/2018 – MONOPRIX CASP.PA EXPECTS TO MULTIPLY BY FIVE ITS ONLINE REVENUE IN NEXT THREE YEARS – MONOPRIX CEO SCHULTZ; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO DISCUSSING POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL; 26/04/2018 – Brazil electronics chain Via Varejo misses quarterly profit estimates

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Stanley reported 33,355 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management reported 1,976 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has invested 0.82% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Intl Ltd Ca reported 12,498 shares stake. Hitchwood Capital Mgmt Lp reported 0.69% stake. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company reported 47,109 shares. Moreover, Howe Rusling has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.18% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Sterling Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.07% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 43,350 shares. Co Of Vermont stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Toth Financial Advisory Corp reported 0.05% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Loomis Sayles & Company Ltd Partnership owns 10.58M shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd holds 0.06% or 36,200 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 26 shares stake.

Egerton Capital Uk Llp, which manages about $14.07 billion and $13.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Godaddy Inc by 52,459 shares to 2.24 million shares, valued at $156.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fox Corp by 8.19M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sasol Ltd (NYSE:SSL) by 167,390 shares to 2.59M shares, valued at $64.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.55M shares, and cut its stake in Telecom Argentina S A (NYSE:TEO).