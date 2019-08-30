Autodesk (ADSK) Market Value Declined While Rafferty Asset Management Decreased Position by $497,240; Five9 (FIVN) Holder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Cut Stake by $2.39 Million

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 3,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 13,358 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, down from 16,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $142.82. About 2.61M shares traded or 22.58% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK); 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Five9 Inc. (FIVN) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 45,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 63,228 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 109,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Five9 Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $63.21. About 266,697 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 82,928 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) accumulated 710 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Macroview Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Maryland-based fund reported 120 shares. Domini Impact Investments Lc has invested 5.77% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Findlay Park Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 2.41% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 4,214 were reported by Dupont Mgmt. Cap Ltd Ca reported 12,675 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. D E Shaw Incorporated accumulated 203,174 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Stephens Mngmt Group Ltd Co holds 0.14% or 44,967 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.1% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Ashfield Lc holds 0.03% or 1,842 shares in its portfolio. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Management has invested 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Lazard Asset Mgmt owns 818,680 shares.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 28,086 shares to 41,217 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 3,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $804.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2,470 shares to 9,771 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arris International Plc by 194,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Company.

