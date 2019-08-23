Autodesk (ADSK) Holder White Elm Capital Trimmed Its Holding by $1.86 Million as Valuation Declined; Advisors Capital Management Lifted Stake in Lam Research (LRCX) by $2.53 Million as Share Price Rose

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 13.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 13,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 113,067 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.88M, up from 99,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.78% or $10.07 during the last trading session, reaching $200.39. About 1.96 million shares traded or 7.43% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Declares Dividend of $1.10; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.10/SHARE FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 27/03/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces March Quarter Financial Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 110,215 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17M, down from 122,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $143.99. About 2.29M shares traded or 19.81% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21,200 shares to 255,130 shares, valued at $15.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 24,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (NYSE:WMS).

