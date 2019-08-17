Autodesk (ADSK) Holder White Elm Capital Decreased Its Position by $1.86 Million as Stock Price Declined; Pacifica Capital Investments Trimmed Stake in Five Below (FIVE) by $2.03 Million

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 110,215 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17M, down from 122,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $144.13. About 1.56 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 16,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The hedge fund held 203,282 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.26 million, down from 219,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $109.92. About 666,338 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.36 TO $2.42; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY EPS $2.36-EPS $2.42; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $60; 14/03/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.495 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Five Below’s Above A Reasonable Price; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chmn; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Net $132.7M-Net $136.3M; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – VELLIOS WILL STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING FOR A NEW THREE-YEAR TERM ON BOARD; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $27.98M for 54.96 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Inc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Moreover, Maverick Capital Limited has 0.01% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Maryland Capital reported 166,145 shares. Cwm Lc reported 0% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.02% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 1,980 shares stake. Amalgamated State Bank has 0.03% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 8,794 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 37,860 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Numerixs Techs Inc has 5,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Westover Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) or 2,336 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Co holds 0.01% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) or 5,936 shares. 9,590 were accumulated by Td Asset Mngmt. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 0.05% or 76,356 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The accumulated 124,897 shares. Coatue Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% or 4,376 shares.

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $329.38 million and $208.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,355 shares to 6,465 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet LP stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Jnba Advsr holds 18 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blair William And Communication Il has 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 10,997 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 13,199 shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Com reported 1,176 shares. Dsam (London) holds 3% or 133,209 shares. Darsana Cap Ptnrs Lp holds 1.68M shares. Frontier Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.67% or 600,162 shares. Montag A Assocs Incorporated reported 1,550 shares. 13,716 are held by Shell Asset Mngmt Communication. First Republic Management invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Beck Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 19,458 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 801,174 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.11% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 42,607 shares. Hmi Capital Ltd Co reported 564,220 shares.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 36,732 shares to 62,532 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

