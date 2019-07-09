Autodesk (ADSK) Holder Stifel Financial Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.76 Million; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose, Provise Management Group Raised by $841,713 Its Holding

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 61.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 7,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,860 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 12,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 4.95M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 17,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 179,291 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.91 million, down from 197,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $169.87. About 1.45M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $712.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 319 shares to 5,608 shares, valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,724 shares, and cut its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47 million for 128.69 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dropbox Inc by 43,528 shares to 71,789 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 7,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,019 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD).