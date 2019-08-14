Autodesk (ADSK) Holder Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Pershing Square Capital Management LP Increased Holding in United Technologies (UTX) by $30.85 Million

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 54,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 856,469 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.46 million, down from 911,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $151.81. About 1.81 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.82M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04M, up from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $128.95. About 2.39 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.48 million for 115.01 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $6.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 20,693 shares to 2.27 million shares, valued at $274.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 52,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21 billion and $6.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 40,600 shares to 4.03M shares, valued at $643.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 221,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

