Autodesk (ADSK) Holder Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position; As Aon Plc (AON) Stock Rose, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Lowered by $490,450 Its Holding

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 54,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 856,469 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.46M, down from 911,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $141.15. About 2.19 million shares traded or 1.59% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 2,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 236,708 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.41 million, down from 239,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $192.61. About 731,578 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $88.32 million for 86.07 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 875,000 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $10.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 540,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redmond Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.92% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,985 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 2.99M shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 332 shares in its portfolio. 4,380 are owned by Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Com. 1,336 are owned by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams. Tarbox Family Office has 216 shares. Ithaka Group Ltd Liability owns 157,170 shares or 3.9% of their US portfolio. Findlay Park Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.69 million shares. Cambridge reported 6,780 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia has 2,302 shares. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund has invested 0.15% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Advisory Services Network Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,176 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Andra Ap owns 34,500 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Burney accumulated 19,527 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 273 shares to 7,249 shares, valued at $12.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 41,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $329.81M for 33.67 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.