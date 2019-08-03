Autodesk (ADSK) Holder Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding; Apple (AAPL) Stake Boosted by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 54,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 856,469 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.46M, down from 911,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $147.76. About 3.83M shares traded or 123.72% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 6,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 46,088 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75 million, up from 39,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Schusser may provide the missing link between Apple’s ambitions in television, music, and artificial intelligence, by bringing all of these elements under one leader; 22/03/2018 – John Sculley, the former Apple CEO, weighs in on the Facebook fallout; 17/05/2018 – NH HOTELS NHH.MC – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH APPLE LEISURE GROUP TO JOINTLY OPERATE BEACHFRONT RESORTS IN EUROPE; 24/05/2018 – Hon Hai shifts Wisconsin LCD factory plan to small displays for Apple instead of TV panels, sources say; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple hasn’t met with Indian govt to discuss anti-spam iOS app since Nov, despite allegedly agreeing in Oct t; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 16/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS WILL SEND REQUESTS TO APPLE AND GOOGLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APPLICATION STORES ON MONDAY – IFAX; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecomm; 26/03/2018 – Apple Music boss Jimmy Iovine says streaming services need to diversify to stay alive; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 2.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moon Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 21,943 shares. First Personal Fincl Service has 15,603 shares. Newfocus Grp Incorporated Lc invested in 7.3% or 76,996 shares. Orrstown Fincl Service owns 8,113 shares for 2.16% of their portfolio. Wisconsin Capital Management Lc reported 2,686 shares. The Texas-based Amarillo Retail Bank has invested 1.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 20,232 shares. Raymond James Associates accumulated 5.15M shares or 1.48% of the stock. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc New York stated it has 183,264 shares. Zevin Asset Limited owns 1.8% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,005 shares. Heritage Mgmt Corp holds 3.26% or 287,871 shares in its portfolio. Indiana Tru And Invest Mngmt has 26,086 shares. Cwm Limited Liability owns 79,336 shares. Srb Corp has 0.07% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 40,044 shares to 110,039 shares, valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 20,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,582 shares, and cut its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How To Leverage an Upward Price Move While Limiting Risk – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “James Wang Watching iPhone, Services Revenue In Apple’s Q3 Print – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Analyst Has an Opinion on Apple (AAPL): Ignore It – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “At Your Service(s): Apple Q3 Results Loom Amid Services, China Concerns – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple (AAPL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47 million for 111.94 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 118,623 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $274.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 20,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FISV, RCL, ADSK – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why You Should Add Autodesk to Your Watch List – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Autodesk Stock Gained 15% in January – Nasdaq” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Autodesk: Buy Some Now, Some Later – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 91,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd reported 323 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 13,358 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorp has 12,910 shares. Srs Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 5% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 1.42 million shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc holds 0.01% or 4,380 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 8,583 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 2.61 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 398 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 14,887 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 4,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lateef Mngmt LP stated it has 152,180 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP stated it has 59 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 26 were accumulated by Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Co. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division accumulated 195 shares.