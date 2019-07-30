Autodesk (ADSK) Holder Steadfast Capital Management LP Decreased Holding; General American Investors Company Has Lowered Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $11.70 Million

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 54,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 856,469 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.46 million, down from 911,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $161.31. About 641,422 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,686 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.26 million, down from 500,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $140.97. About 9.89 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47 million for 122.20 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stoneridge Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,395 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Alkeon Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.4% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 294,909 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Utah Retirement Systems has 0.13% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Ltd has invested 0.17% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Fiduciary holds 3,362 shares. Tekne Capital Management Limited owns 295,905 shares for 11.94% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 115,731 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.01% or 6,109 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 54,261 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Management Corporation has 0.07% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 58,359 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0.07% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 1.57M shares. First Republic Management Incorporated owns 0.12% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 143,267 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.12% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Chevy Chase holds 0.13% or 183,628 shares in its portfolio.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 875,000 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $10.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 118,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,864 are held by Gradient Investments Limited Liability Company. Inverness Counsel Llc holds 676,437 shares or 4.35% of its portfolio. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) holds 2.43% or 30,642 shares in its portfolio. Stanley Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 58,295 shares for 3.36% of their portfolio. 6.33 million are owned by Wellcome Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome. Kbc Gru Nv reported 2.99 million shares stake. Burns J W And Communications holds 178,459 shares or 5.13% of its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 1.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Com has 11.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 504,910 shares. Motco accumulated 104,079 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt accumulated 3.88% or 78,716 shares. The Virginia-based Old Dominion Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr owns 132 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Martin Currie Ltd has invested 1.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aspen Investment Mngmt holds 2.18% or 26,501 shares in its portfolio.

