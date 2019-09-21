Autodesk (ADSK) Holder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Boosted Stake by $7.02 Million as Stock Declined; Aon Plc (AON) Shareholder Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increased Position by $1.26 Million as Stock Price Rose

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 27.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 43,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 200,522 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.67M, up from 157,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $153.34. About 1.49 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought 6,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 57,839 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.16M, up from 51,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $193. About 1.57 million shares traded or 105.33% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motco invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability invested in 3,712 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Natl Bank Of Omaha invested in 0.02% or 1,413 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 1.74M shares. Moreover, Rmb Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 3,055 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Incorporated holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 154,510 shares. Montag A Assoc stated it has 1,892 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa reported 55,452 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 219,334 shares. Alberta Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 772,816 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Planning Advsr Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 12,460 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Com (Trc) owns 7,496 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Advent Corp Ma invested in 29,500 shares. Parnassus Ca reported 600,000 shares stake.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $18.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 5,476 shares to 66,258 shares, valued at $5.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Children’s Place Inc/Th (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 3,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,637 shares, and cut its stake in Match Group Inc.

