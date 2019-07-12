Autodesk (ADSK) Holder Private Advisor Group Has Raised Its Holding by $522,040 as Market Valuation Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Position Maintained by Hanson Mcclain Inc

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 101.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 3,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,673 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 3,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $173.54. About 378,801 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 17.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 5,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,884 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 29,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.1. About 4.68M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthcare Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 782 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc reported 2.59 million shares. Moreover, Tctc Holdings Limited Liability Co has 0.1% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). United Fire Grp Inc holds 0.96% or 43,434 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Management accumulated 1.04% or 799,786 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has 0.52% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.08 million shares. Philadelphia Com stated it has 2.95% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tokio Marine Asset Ltd has 0.82% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 74,785 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers has 12,692 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. The Alabama-based Stanley has invested 0.56% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Motco invested in 87,406 shares. Massachusetts-based Grimes And Inc has invested 0.33% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Private Wealth Partners Ltd Com holds 78,705 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Llc owns 198,444 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Capital City Trust Co Fl holds 1.51% or 60,639 shares in its portfolio.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 9,077 shares to 10,651 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 8,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320,787 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset Mgmt holds 0.11% or 14,131 shares in its portfolio. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn stated it has 949,372 shares. Dsc LP reported 1,655 shares stake. 3,450 are held by Main Street Research Ltd Liability Com. Pacific Heights Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 1.93% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 753,465 shares. Southpoint Capital Ltd Partnership has 3.31% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 500,000 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 662 shares in its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Pa reported 4,441 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8.54 million shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 81,928 shares. Westwood Grp Inc Incorporated Inc holds 0.04% or 25,916 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 59,176 shares. Polaris Greystone Fin Gru Limited invested 0.29% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.01% or 14,887 shares in its portfolio.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 10,985 shares to 96,061 shares, valued at $15.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 16,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 331,743 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VCR).

