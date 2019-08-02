Autodesk (ADSK) Holder Oz Management LP Upped Position by $24.12 Million; Torchmark (TMK) Market Value Rose While Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cut Holding by $2.79 Million

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 13.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 155,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.87M, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $5.69 during the last trading session, reaching $147.78. About 2.42 million shares traded or 44.96% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 80.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 8,426 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, down from 42,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $87.81. About 256,476 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07; 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q EPS $1.49; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Factory_OS Receives Strategic Investments from Autodesk, Citi to Help Address Affordable Housing Crisis in Bay Area and Beyond – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: RPG, KEYS, ADSK, IT – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s What to Expect From Autodesk’s (ADSK) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Autodesk Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Autodesk Stock Gained 15% in January – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tellurian Inc New by 100,000 shares to 80,400 shares, valued at $900,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 990,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM).

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 63,000 shares to 122,600 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

