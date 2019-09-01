Autodesk (ADSK) Holder Oakbrook Investments Lifted Its Holding by $3.14 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Fortinet (FTNT) Share Value Declined While Ameritas Investment Partners Has Trimmed by $356,900 Its Holding

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 20,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 254,254 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.62M, up from 233,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $142.82. About 2.61 million shares traded or 20.68% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 31.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 9,337 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $783,000, down from 13,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $79.18. About 981,580 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TSN, AAP, ADSK – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “September 13th Options Now Available For Autodesk – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S&P 500 Movers: ADSK, XEC – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Autodesk (ADSK) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Darsana Capital Prtn LP invested in 9.77% or 1.68 million shares. California-based First Republic Invest has invested 0.12% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Nadler Group holds 1,400 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt accumulated 4,876 shares. Clean Yield reported 130 shares. First Long Island Lc reported 3,143 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 66,051 shares stake. Utah Retirement Systems reported 0.13% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Jefferies Grp Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 18,755 shares. Bp Public Limited reported 23,000 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt has 30,479 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Group reported 99,307 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 695,673 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.04% or 29,123 shares in its portfolio. First Bancorporation Of Omaha invested in 0.02% or 1,433 shares.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 4,500 shares to 4,770 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 71,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,300 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 4,484 shares to 15,905 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 2,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New.