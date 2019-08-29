Autodesk (ADSK) Holder Lone Pine Capital Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Price Declined; Rivulet Capital Has Decreased Its Stake in Equinix (EQIX) by $6.80 Million as Stock Rose

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 429,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.45M, down from 444,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $557.32. About 64,229 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 396,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 3.44M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536.04M, down from 3.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $140.96. About 1.00M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gagnon Advisors Limited Com holds 3.95% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 15,244 shares. Conning reported 0.02% stake. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Company stated it has 0.12% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Thomas White International reported 0.11% stake. Scotia accumulated 604 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0.03% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, United Automobile Association has 0.03% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Brinker Capital has invested 0.32% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Panagora Asset Management holds 2,856 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 0.17% or 145,802 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Limited has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Morgan Stanley reported 391,528 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt has invested 1.27% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 839 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Lc. Driehaus Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 16,270 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield holds 0.01% or 130 shares. Jnba Financial Advsr reported 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Sit Inv Associate accumulated 49,295 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Manchester Capital Limited Co stated it has 662 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 95,000 shares. Daiwa Secs Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Laurion Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 11,724 shares. Financial Services reported 69 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 58,359 shares. 157,162 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Utd Automobile Association holds 613,258 shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation owns 31,300 shares. Lpl Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 81,928 shares. Synovus has invested 0.05% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Fil Ltd accumulated 8,469 shares or 0% of the stock.

