Autodesk (ADSK) Holder Lone Pine Capital Decreased Its Position; M D C Hldgs (MDC) Shareholder Hamlin Capital Management Lifted Its Stake by $1.27 Million

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 43,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The institutional investor held 1.87 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.32 million, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $39.48. About 543,681 shares traded or 24.82% up from the average. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 17/04/2018 – Richmond American Announces Model Grand Opening Event In Loveland; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms MDC Holdings ‘BB+’ Rating, Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – Richmond American To Celebrate New Community In Mesa; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Ending Backlog Dollar Value Up 18% to $1.88B; 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Grand Opening In Tucson’s Mountain Vail Ranch; 25/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MDC HOLDINGS ‘BB+’ RATING, OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – New Fallbrook Community In San Diego; 30/04/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 396,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 3.44 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536.04M, down from 3.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $151.02. About 2.90M shares traded or 30.65% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Health Invs Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 41,449 shares to 538,976 shares, valued at $42.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 98,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5.12 million were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 1,416 shares. 18,255 were reported by Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Com. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 81,495 shares in its portfolio. American Group Inc reported 37,011 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Campbell Communications Inv Adviser holds 18,555 shares. Principal Financial Gru invested in 396,245 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsr Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 85,220 shares. Zweig accumulated 24,563 shares. Alpha Windward Lc invested in 0.34% or 17,728 shares. 390,926 were accumulated by Pacifica Capital Investments Lc. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 43,902 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.03% or 18,300 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement, New York-based fund reported 120,185 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 63,120 shares. Montag A And Assocs owns 1,550 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability has 8,051 shares. 4 are owned by Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc. Nadler Fincl Gru accumulated 1,400 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 368 were reported by First Personal Svcs. Caprock Gp Inc has invested 0.07% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Argent Tru holds 0.02% or 1,469 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd has 0.06% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Mufg Americas Hldg Corp holds 452 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Main Street Ltd Liability owns 3,450 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gp Inc has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark Lunn Management Ltd has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Horizon Invs Ltd holds 1,602 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Grandfield & Dodd Llc holds 2.66% or 164,206 shares.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $85.53M for 92.09 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 1.30M shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $310.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.