Autodesk (ADSK) Holder Ithaka Group Has Upped Stake by $12.41 Million; As Oracle (ORCL) Shares Rose, Holder St Germain D J Co Decreased Its Holding by $403,330

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) by 103.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 80,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,170 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.49 million, up from 77,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $162.9. About 1.67M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 7,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,937 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, down from 199,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.97. About 42.57 million shares traded or 215.22% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – ORACLE WINS REVIVAL OF BILLION-DOLLAR CASE AGAINST GOOGLE; 20/04/2018 – Xcelero Announces Silver Sponsorship of SuiteWorld18; 09/05/2018 – Oracle to Launch Internet ‘Weather Map’; 10/04/2018 – Lionbridge to Share Best Practices for Global CX at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience 2018; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Signs Agreement with Midwestern Higher Education Compact; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE BOOSTS SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 13/04/2018 – TCS recognized as `Best in Class’ in Oracle SaaS Implementation Services in Europe by PAC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10,934 shares to 282,640 shares, valued at $44.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc. Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 31,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,477 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $918.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN) by 216,578 shares to 623,883 shares, valued at $19.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Diversified Equity by 123,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 491,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.06 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.