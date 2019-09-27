Autodesk (ADSK) Holder Egerton Capital Uk Llp Lifted Position; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Cut Its Stake in Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) as Market Value Declined

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) by 40.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 235,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The institutional investor held 348,208 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95M, down from 583,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $383.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.42. About 54,577 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN UNDER ARMOUR INC; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S 1Q 13.6% LOSS IS AMONG THE WORST IN ITS HISTORY; 18/05/2018 – Enel, Iberdrola Get Brazil Antitrust Greenlight for Eletropaulo Bids; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Inc. Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Information in Response to Erroneous Research Report; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 06/03/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LAUNCHES INNOVATION UNIT

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 21.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 484,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 2.71M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $441.93M, up from 2.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $149.07. About 924,311 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog

Egerton Capital Uk Llp, which manages about $14.07B and $13.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1.72M shares to 6.01 million shares, valued at $1.02 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 5.51M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.64M shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

