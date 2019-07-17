Autodesk (ADSK) Holder Dsam Partners Llp Cut Holding; Cannell Capital Has Increased Holding in Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) as Market Value Declined

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST) by 28.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 400,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.79M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80M, up from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 27,757 shares traded. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 29.42% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BEFORE DISCRETIONARY GROWTH-RELATED EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FOR 2018; 18/04/2018 Carrols Restaurant Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Beef Costs Up 2% to 3%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.15B-$1.17B; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Commodity Costs Up 1% to 2%; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP -2018 TOTAL RESTAURANT SALES EXPECTED TO BE $1.15 BLN – $1.17 BLN INCLUDING COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE OF 3%- 5%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $95M-$102M; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Comparable Restaurant Sales Up 3% to 5%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Carrols Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAST)

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The hedge fund held 133,209 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.76M, down from 144,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. Some Historical ADSK News; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron's Blog; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch

More notable recent Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Carrols Restaurant Group Gets Grilled on Hurricane Headwinds – The Motley Fool” on November 08, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Starbucks Rides on Digital Innovation, Weak Margin a Woe – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Action From Detroit And ICR – Seeking Alpha” on January 12, 2019. More interesting news about Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Chipotle Isn’t Worried About African Swine Fever – Motley Fool” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Midday movers and shakers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47 million for 128.83 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

