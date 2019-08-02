Autodesk (ADSK) Holder Darsana Capital Partners LP Decreased Holding by $23.25 Million; Monetta Financial Services Position in Apple (AAPL) Has Trimmed by $2.84 Million

Monetta Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetta Financial Services Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $920.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $203.69. About 27.92M shares traded or 4.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Setapp’s rave reviews â€” and different way of thinking about apps as a bundle â€” could be indicative of Apple’s future plans, as the iPhone company revamps its software and services sales to double by 2020; 01/05/2018 – R.I.P. for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Other Products Rev $3.95B; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Mizuho’s Lamba Downgrades Apple After ‘Lackluster Demand’ (Video); 23/05/2018 – Steve Kopack: Breaking: Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars – via @NYTimes; 28/03/2018 – Apple HomePod Will Do Just Fine; 20/04/2018 – Apple offers battery replacement for some MacBooks after flaws reported; 29/03/2018 – Apple just released iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 10/05/2018 – APPLE CONFIRMS DECISION TO PULL OUT OF IRISH DATA CENTER PLAN

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 1.68M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261.00M, down from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $147.28. About 2.37M shares traded or 42.23% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Invest holds 128,942 shares. Scharf Limited Liability Corp holds 5,941 shares. Paragon Mgmt Limited accumulated 8,867 shares. Lucas holds 30,947 shares or 6.94% of its portfolio. Glynn Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 8,400 shares or 0.3% of the stock. First Interstate National Bank & Trust owns 73,237 shares or 3.1% of their US portfolio. Factory Mutual Insurance holds 1.42 million shares or 3.29% of its portfolio. Chilton Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 157,994 shares or 2.66% of its portfolio. Loudon Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Minneapolis Portfolio Ltd Llc reported 5,809 shares. Spc Inc accumulated 3,402 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 2.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4.83M shares. Cumberland Prtn accumulated 1.28% or 66,792 shares. Clean Yield stated it has 41,422 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.48M for 111.58 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 63,120 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Glob Thematic Prns Limited Liability Corp accumulated 267,327 shares. Profund Limited Company stated it has 16,232 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Stifel Finance Corporation owns 179,291 shares. Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 113 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Strs Ohio invested in 212,365 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 339 were reported by Tru Department Mb Bancorp N A. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.09% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Assetmark holds 0% or 90 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.11% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Eastern Commercial Bank invested in 2,087 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Legal General Gru Public Limited Liability Company owns 1.32M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 20,173 shares.

