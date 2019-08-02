AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ) EPS Estimated At $0.28; MFS Municipal Income Trust Has 1.24 Sentiment

Analysts expect AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) to report $0.28 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 49.09% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. T_ACQ’s profit would be $7.69 million giving it 8.00 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, AutoCanada Inc.’s analysts see -333.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 95,709 shares traded or 6.25% up from the average. AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) investors sentiment is 1.24 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is flat, as only 21 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 17 reduced and sold their stakes in MFS Municipal Income Trust. The active investment managers in our database reported: 4.87 million shares, up from 4.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding MFS Municipal Income Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 9 Increased: 16 New Position: 5.

The stock increased 0.42% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.12. About 95,996 shares traded or 32.94% up from the average. MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 3 Stocks on the MFM Team’s Radar This Week – Motley Fool” on April 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MFS Municipal Income Trust declares $0.0270 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MFS Announces Closed-End Fund Distributions – Business Wire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 3 Stocks on the MFM Team’s Radar – The Motley Fool” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The company has market cap of $293.26 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 17.2 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.77% of its portfolio in MFS Municipal Income Trust for 356,687 shares. Smith Moore & Co. owns 102,989 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Partnervest Advisory Services Llc has 0.15% invested in the company for 51,630 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.13% in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc., a Florida-based fund reported 30,279 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AutoCanada had 3 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. GMP Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18.5 target in Monday, March 18 report. Scotia Capital maintained AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) rating on Monday, March 18. Scotia Capital has “Buy” rating and $16 target. The stock of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by IBC.

More notable recent AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Know This Before Buying AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 83% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Trinseo to Acquire Latex Binders Assets in Germany – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) were released by: Theglobeandmail.com and their article: “Autocanada Inc (ACQ-T) Quote – The Globe and Mail” published on November 15, 2017 as well as Theglobeandmail.com‘s news article titled: “Tuesday’s TSX breakouts: A beaten-down stock with 8 buy calls and a 43% gain expected – The Globe and Mail” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

AutoCanada Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in Canada. The company has market cap of $246.04 million. It offers a range of automotive services and products, including new vehicles, used vehicles, parts, and collision repair services; and facilitates the sale of third party finance and insurance products, extended warranties, and replacement and after-market automotive products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its new vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Infiniti, Volkswagen, Audi, BMW, MINI, Mitsubishi, and Subaru brands.