AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ) Analysts See $0.28 EPS; Greenleaf Trust Lifted Tech Data (TECD) Holding

Greenleaf Trust increased Tech Data Corp (TECD) stake by 120.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenleaf Trust acquired 3,385 shares as Tech Data Corp (TECD)’s stock declined 2.30%. The Greenleaf Trust holds 6,205 shares with $635,000 value, up from 2,820 last quarter. Tech Data Corp now has $3.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $99.94. About 120,097 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 22.41% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES $95.4 MLN OF INCOME TAX EXPENSES INCURRED DUE TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.60; 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q EPS 87c; 31/05/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED 13 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future

Analysts expect AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) to report $0.28 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 49.09% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. T_ACQ’s profit would be $7.69 million giving it 8.81 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, AutoCanada Inc.’s analysts see -333.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.87. About 53,695 shares traded. AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital reported 0.02% stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 6,574 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Com invested in 0.14% or 195,900 shares. Bragg Fincl Advisors Inc holds 51,542 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank accumulated 303 shares or 0% of the stock. 6,001 were accumulated by Virtu Llc. Country Club Trust Co Na holds 0.03% or 2,125 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 15,300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd holds 0.01% or 89,391 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bank owns 24,839 shares. Horrell Cap Incorporated invested 1.67% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Invesco Limited holds 332,741 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc has 0.28% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 189,036 shares.

Greenleaf Trust decreased Sasol Ltd Sponsored Adr (NYSE:SSL) stake by 15,945 shares to 17,989 valued at $557,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 7,560 shares and now owns 151,999 shares. Ishares Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AutoCanada had 3 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Scotia Capital maintained the shares of ACQ in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by IBC with “Hold”. GMP Securities maintained AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) rating on Monday, March 18. GMP Securities has “Buy” rating and $18.5 target.

