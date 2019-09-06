Auto Data Processing (ADP) Stock Rose While Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Decreased Its Holding by $734,580; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (TSM) Stock Value Declined, Capital International LTD Has Lowered Holding

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (TSM) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 18,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 372,442 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.26M, down from 391,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $43.8. About 2.47 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Auto Data Processing (ADP) by 18.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 4,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 20,245 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, down from 24,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Auto Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $173.73. About 327,953 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 23,257 shares to 112,757 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 2,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 893,929 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Na. Burke & Herbert Savings Bank Com stated it has 4,217 shares. Middleton Ma holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 5,171 shares. Barr E S & Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Company Pa has invested 0.21% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Lakeview Cap Ptnrs reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). D E Shaw & Inc stated it has 0.15% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Benedict Financial Advsr owns 1.81% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 26,144 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell owns 12,342 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Dodge Cox owns 1,800 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt New York holds 0.31% or 4,145 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,281 shares. New York-based Fenimore Asset Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) stated it has 0.14% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Stifel Fin Corp invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $565.72 million for 32.66 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD) by 13,123 shares to 14,744 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 56,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.