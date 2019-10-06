Auto Data Processing (ADP) Shareholder Peninsula Asset Management Has Trimmed Position as Shares Rose; Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Shareholder Price Capital Management Lowered Its Position as Stock Price Rose

Peninsula Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Auto Data Processing (ADP) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc sold 1,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 28,540 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.72 million, down from 30,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Auto Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 1.36M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M

Price Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 95.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Capital Management Inc sold 66,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 3,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $259,000, down from 69,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $77.89. About 1.35 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 17/05/2018 – NY DFS:PAXOS TRUST CAN OFFER BANKCHAIN PRECIOUS METALS PLATFORM; 10/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS TO CO-HOST FINTECH FORUM WITH CONFERENCE OF STATE BANKING SUPERVISORS; 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky Joins Freddie Mac From Discover Fincl Services; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME UP 19%; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW $5.8 BILLION (10%) TO $65.6 BILLION, ON DISCOVER CARD SALES VOLUME OF $30.9 BILLION; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $2,100 MLN VS $1,892 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Reminds Regulated Entities of Anti-Terrorism Transaction Monitoring Regulation Certification Deadline; 22/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Fourth Major Insurer to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory; 04/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS APPROVES NEW ENTRANT TO NEW YORK INSURANCE MARKET; 28/03/2018 – DFS CEO SAYS U.K. UPHOLSTERY MARKET TOUGH FOR SMALLER RIVALS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $573.45 million for 29.92 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold DFS shares while 268 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 262.23 million shares or 2.08% less from 267.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.