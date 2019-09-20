Auto Data Processing (ADP) Holder Peninsula Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $321,750 as Share Value Rose; Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Violich Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $893,940 as Share Value Rose

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 452.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 3,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,870 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, up from 700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $255.45. About 1.72M shares traded or 18.19% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition

Peninsula Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Auto Data Processing (ADP) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc sold 1,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 28,540 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.72M, down from 30,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Auto Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $159.35. About 1.62M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table)

More recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $406.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,605 shares to 37,010 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,931 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

