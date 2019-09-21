Auto Data Processing (ADP) Holder Old Dominion Capital Management Lowered Position as Market Value Rose; As Avis Budget Group (CAR) Stock Rose, Holder Whitebox Advisors Has Lifted Holding

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 24.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 33,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 168,694 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.93 million, up from 135,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.34. About 1.15M shares traded or 4.43% up from the average. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 13/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group Selected One of Canada’s Best Employers; 13/03/2018 – Avis Budget Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 20; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Avis Budget Series 2018-1 Rental Car Abs; 12/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP ENTERS NEW TOYOTA PARTNERSHIP; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET TO TERMINATE HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 03/05/2018 – AVIS IS MANAGING WAYMO’S AUTONOMOUS FLEET IN MULTIPLE CITIES; 09/05/2018 – Avis Opens Car Sales Locations, Offering Previously-Owned Vehicles at Competitive Prices; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP: INCLUDES THREE SRS NOMINEES ON SLATE; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Avis Budget Series 2018-1 Rental Car Abs; 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group 1Q Loss $87M

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Auto Data Processing (ADP) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 1,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 5,580 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $923,000, down from 7,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Auto Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $159.3. About 2.18 million shares traded or 1.70% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $2.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 353,858 shares to 305,912 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mesa Air Group Inc by 45,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Herbalife Ltd (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold CAR shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 72.46 million shares or 4.21% less from 75.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 9,774 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Cipher Cap LP holds 59,719 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Whitebox Advsr accumulated 168,694 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 119,800 are owned by Swiss State Bank. Macquarie Group reported 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.12% or 240,070 shares in its portfolio. Srs Investment Ltd Company accumulated 16.19 million shares or 12.18% of the stock. Kestrel Inv Mgmt Corp accumulated 154,125 shares. Meyer Handelman accumulated 65,000 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc has 0% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Stevens Mngmt LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Fincl Architects holds 0% or 260 shares. Principal Finance Gru owns 275,891 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 12,923 shares in its portfolio.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $288.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,360 shares to 92,530 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) holds 0.04% or 200 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 0.19% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 420,004 shares. Citizens Northern reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 9.16M shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. 925,009 are held by Citigroup. Rockland Trust holds 0.16% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 9,474 shares. Sageworth holds 0.09% or 4,800 shares in its portfolio. 1,368 were reported by Cornerstone. Kanawha Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 109,758 shares. Lipe Dalton invested in 409 shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 2,113 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 104,317 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Goelzer Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 13,845 shares. 75,714 are owned by Rowland Invest Counsel Adv. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested in 0.35% or 5.27M shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14 million for 29.94 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.