Auto Data Processing (ADP) Holder Old Dominion Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Davis Selected Advisers Has Lowered Its Stake

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Auto Data Processing (ADP) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 1,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 5,580 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $923,000, down from 7,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Auto Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $158.75. About 931,777 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table)

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers sold 5,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 261,932 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.59 million, down from 267,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $214.78. About 1.00M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 30/04/2018 – Computer engineers now make up a quarter of Goldman Sachs’ workforce; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q-End Total Shareholders’ Equity $83.58 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Inc expected to post earnings of $5.58 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/03/2018 – Next Goldman CEO Must Fix Trading — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – Australia PM’s son says Goldman sidelined him after 1MDB warnings; 04/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ move into the cryptocurrency market, regulatory clarity and the upcoming Blockchain Week NYC have all increased demand for bitcoin; 25/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asset Management to Host Quarterly MLP Closed-End Funds Conference Call; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 29/03/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 26/03/2018 – Goldman’s Diversification Play Amid Macro Selloffs: Frontier FX

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17 billion and $20.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Adr (NYSE:EDU) by 640,367 shares to 11.12M shares, valued at $1.07B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 62,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 707,589 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Mngmt. M&T Savings Bank Corp has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Mackay Shields Llc has 0.09% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 63,544 shares. Excalibur Mngmt holds 0.84% or 4,460 shares. Bbr Prns reported 93,123 shares. E&G Advsrs Lp has 0.53% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Banque Pictet And Cie accumulated 57,728 shares. Sun Life Financial reported 0.13% stake. Regions Finance reported 6,300 shares. Tompkins Financial holds 71 shares. 1,134 are owned by Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corporation. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% or 8,299 shares. Finance Architects Inc holds 9,705 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 23 shares. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv has 11,549 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.71 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 45,684 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 55,188 shares. Frontier Invest Mngmt owns 1,406 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt invested in 2.74% or 42,162 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 1.71 million shares. Guardian Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 2,275 shares in its portfolio. Cadinha & Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 11,710 are held by Atlantic Union Bancorp. Bokf Na holds 0.22% or 55,017 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Limited Liability Corp reported 5,539 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Natl Bank reported 21,921 shares. Harris Assoc Limited Partnership holds 0.55% or 1.80 million shares. M&R Capital Mngmt owns 3,785 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Pitcairn reported 4,288 shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14 million for 29.84 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $288.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,360 shares to 92,530 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.