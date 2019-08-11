Auto Data Processing (ADP) Holder Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Lowered Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Trimmed Its Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Holding by $348,613

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Auto Data Processing (ADP) by 19.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 6,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 28,087 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, down from 34,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Auto Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $167.73. About 1.78M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 3,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 82,194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.39 million, down from 86,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $77.57. About 568,109 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 13/03/2018 – SL Green Sells Property to Prop Up Its Share Price; 23/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Named 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN’S DURELS SAYS TALKS WITH 7 TENANTS ABOUT 1 VANDERBILT; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY – SAME-STORE CASH NOI, INCLUDING SHARE OF SAME-STORE CASH NOI FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES, INCREASED BY 7.4% FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q EPS $1.12; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Rev $301.7M; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Net $105.5M; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q REV. $301.7M, EST. $346.0M; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – DEAL FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Realty To Sell Two Suburban Office Properties to Different Buyers for a Combined Sale Price of $67M

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $6.64 million activity. The insider Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42M. 6,428 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $966,713 were sold by Ayala John.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR) by 91,013 shares to 194,001 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 67,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 796,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG).

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 2.37% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SLG’s profit will be $142.56 million for 11.21 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.95% negative EPS growth.