Auto Data Proc (ADP) Stock Value Rose While Kanawha Capital Management Lowered by $328,335 Its Position; Highland Capital Management Holding in Freeport Mcmoran Copper & Gold (FCX) Upped as Market Value Declined

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Auto Data Proc (ADP) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 2,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 110,103 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.59M, down from 112,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Auto Data Proc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $173.25. About 4.68M shares traded or 132.54% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport Mcmoran Copper & Gold (FCX) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 43,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 203,126 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, up from 159,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport Mcmoran Copper & Gold for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.42. About 18.56M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS DISCUSSION ONGOING W/ INALUM, FREEPORT; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT ESTIMATES $530M `EXPOSURE’ TO PAPUAN SURFACE WATER TAX; 09/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC QTRLY AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE PER POUND FOR COPPER WAS $3.11 VS $2.67 PER POUND REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR FIRST-QUARTER 2018 TOTALED $402 MLN (INCLUDING APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR MAJOR MINING PROJECTS); 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Freeport-McMoRan’s IDR at ‘BB+’; Outlook Negative; 20/03/2018 – Copper won’t have a shale-style revolution, say Freeport executive; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN RIO TINTO, INALUM AND FREEPORT ARE ONGOING, INCLUDING AS TO PRICE; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Trims Copper Call as Grasberg Weighs on First Quarter; 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Rio Tinto in talks with lnalum, Freeport for Grasberg sale

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $565.72 million for 32.57 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.27 million activity. $1.74 million worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) was bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C.