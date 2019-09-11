Auto Data Proc (ADP) Shareholder Kanawha Capital Management Decreased Its Position; As Omnicom Group (OMC) Valuation Rose, Apg Asset Management Nv Has Boosted Its Position by $4.10 Million

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 63,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.90M, up from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $81.99. About 1.93 million shares traded or 7.98% up from the average. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EBITA $449.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omnicom Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMC); 27/03/2018 – Omnicom to Buy Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business in Japan; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM 1Q REV. $3.63B, EST. $3.62B; 24/05/2018 – OMNICOM HOLDERS BACK PROPOSAL ON THRESHOLD FOR CALLING MEETINGS; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom Wins $741 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Rev $3.63B; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM – ON JAN 1 ADOPTED FASB ACCOUNTING STANDARDS CODIFICATION TOPIC 606 “REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS”; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Chuck Brymer as Chairman of Brand Consulting Group; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Net $264.1M

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Auto Data Proc (ADP) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 2,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 110,103 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.59M, down from 112,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Auto Data Proc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $161.14. About 2.58 million shares traded or 27.09% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $596.49 million for 30.29 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd holds 10,213 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Ims Capital Mgmt has 0.45% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.1% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 454,241 shares. Cibc Bancorp Usa owns 0.13% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 5,798 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 123 shares. Citizens And Northern, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,268 shares. United Automobile Association owns 452,570 shares. Panagora Asset Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,096 shares. Family Cap Tru owns 1,250 shares. Woodstock has 2.07% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 72,383 shares. Wesbanco Bancshares reported 13,391 shares. Bangor Bancshares stated it has 0.27% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Commerce Bank stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Everett Harris Ca holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 4,511 shares. Hilltop, Texas-based fund reported 3,920 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 7,370 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 1,678 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Holding Inc accumulated 0.06% or 195,915 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc reported 1.15M shares. The California-based Investment House Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr Inc accumulated 8,937 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Artisan Ptnrs Lp reported 1.51M shares. 17,553 were accumulated by Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company. Pictet Asset Management Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 243,941 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 43,518 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. One Trading L P, Illinois-based fund reported 1,001 shares. Foster And Motley accumulated 16,022 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 1.68M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Clark Estates New York holds 52,600 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Ltd Com holds 0% or 25,363 shares in its portfolio.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 1.27 million shares to 2.39 million shares, valued at $45.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) by 283,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 745,400 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).