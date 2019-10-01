Auryn Resources Inc. (AUG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Both Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) and Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) compete on a level playing field in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auryn Resources Inc. 1 0.00 69.94M 0.15 10.34 Solitario Zinc Corp. N/A 0.00 52.62M -0.05 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Auryn Resources Inc. and Solitario Zinc Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auryn Resources Inc. 5,307,733,171.44% 0% 0% Solitario Zinc Corp. 17,873,641,304.35% -10.9% -10.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.09% of Auryn Resources Inc. shares and 5.2% of Solitario Zinc Corp. shares. Auryn Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 25.9%. Comparatively, Solitario Zinc Corp. has 16.25% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auryn Resources Inc. -9.85% -13.71% -5.63% 49.5% 45.19% 65.01% Solitario Zinc Corp. -1.49% -8.6% -22.27% 11.38% -21.8% 33.58%

For the past year Auryn Resources Inc. was more bullish than Solitario Zinc Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Auryn Resources Inc. beats Solitario Zinc Corp.

Auryn Resources Inc., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada and Peru. It holds a 100% interest in the Committee Bay gold project, which covers an area of approximately 380,000 hectares, as well as Gibsons MacQuoid project consisting of a total of 329,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. The company also holds a 100% interest in the Homestake Ridge Project, which covers an area of approximately 7,500 hectares within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt in north-western British Columbia; and a portfolio of projects in southern Peru. In addition, it explores for copper deposits. The company was formerly known as Georgetown Capital Corp. and changed its name to Auryn Resources Inc. in October 2013. Auryn Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration and royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru, Brazil, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds interests in the BongarÃ¡ project comprising 16 concessions that covers an area of 12,600 hectares located in the Department of Amazonas, northern Peru; Chambara zinc property located in northern Peru; Newmont Alliance and the La Promesa project located in Peru. The company also owns royalty interests in Yanacocha royalty property in Peru; Pedra Branca platinum-palladium project in Brazil; and Montana royalty property in the United States; and Norcan and Aconchi royalty properties in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp. and changed its name to Solitario Zinc Corp. in July 2017. Solitario Zinc Corp. was founded in 1984 and is based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.