Auryn Resources Inc. (AUG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) and Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auryn Resources Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.15 10.34 Denison Mines Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Auryn Resources Inc. and Denison Mines Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) and Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auryn Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Denison Mines Corp. 0.00% -13% -9.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.09% of Auryn Resources Inc. shares and 7.3% of Denison Mines Corp. shares. Insiders owned 25.9% of Auryn Resources Inc. shares. Competitively, 12% are Denison Mines Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auryn Resources Inc. -9.85% -13.71% -5.63% 49.5% 45.19% 65.01% Denison Mines Corp. 10.92% -6.24% -9.31% -4.22% -2.06% 5.54%

For the past year Auryn Resources Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Denison Mines Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Auryn Resources Inc. beats Denison Mines Corp.

Auryn Resources Inc., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada and Peru. It holds a 100% interest in the Committee Bay gold project, which covers an area of approximately 380,000 hectares, as well as Gibsons MacQuoid project consisting of a total of 329,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. The company also holds a 100% interest in the Homestake Ridge Project, which covers an area of approximately 7,500 hectares within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt in north-western British Columbia; and a portfolio of projects in southern Peru. In addition, it explores for copper deposits. The company was formerly known as Georgetown Capital Corp. and changed its name to Auryn Resources Inc. in October 2013. Auryn Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in uranium mining and related activities in Canada. The company is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties; and extraction, processing, and sale of uranium. Its assets include a 22.50% interest in the McClean Lake uranium processing facility and uranium deposits; a 25.17% interest in the Midwest uranium project; and a 60% interest in the Wheeler River project located in northern Saskatchewan. The companyÂ’s assets also comprise a 63.01% interest in Waterbury Lake project; 100% interest in the Johnston Lake project; 30% interest in the Mann Lake project; and 22.76% interest in Wolly project situated in the Athabasca Basin, northern Saskatchewan. It also provides mine decommissioning and environmental services to a variety of industry and government clients. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.