Auryn Resources Inc. (AUG) EPS Estimated At $-0.04; GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect Auryn Resources Inc. (TSE:AUG) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Auryn Resources Inc.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. It closed at $2.18 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GTT Communications had 6 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 1 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum given on Monday, June 24. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Thursday, February 28 report. See GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) latest ratings:

02/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Keybanc

24/06/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $57 New Target: $45 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $50 Maintain

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Auryn Resources Inc., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada and Peru. The company has market cap of $207.41 million. It holds a 100% interest in the Committee Bay gold project, which covers an area of approximately 380,000 hectares, as well as Gibsons MacQuoid project consisting of a total of 329,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also holds a 100% interest in the Homestake Ridge Project, which covers an area of approximately 7,500 hectares within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt in north-western British Columbia; and a portfolio of projects in southern Peru.

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $741.09 million. It offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment, security, and remote access services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s IP network consists of approximately 250 points of presence.