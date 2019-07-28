Auryn Resources Inc. (AUG) EPS Estimated At $-0.04; GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect Auryn Resources Inc. (TSE:AUG) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Auryn Resources Inc.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. It closed at $2.18 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.
Among 3 analysts covering GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GTT Communications had 6 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 1 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum given on Monday, June 24. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Thursday, February 28 report. See GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) latest ratings:
02/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Keybanc
24/06/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain
21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade
01/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $57 New Target: $45 Maintain
28/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $50 Maintain
23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade
More notable recent Auryn Resources Inc. (TSE:AUG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Investing In Auryn Resources Inc. (TSE:AUG) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Usatoday.com with their article: “Hulu is adding Amy Schumer comedy, more ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ to lineup – USA TODAY” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Week In Cannabis: Canopy Growth Trims Bruce Linton, Congressional Hearings On Ending Marijuana Prohibition, And More – Yahoo Finance” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Auryn Resources Inc. (TSE:AUG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Public Oil & Gas Companies Scheduled for The Oil & Gas Conference® Represent $158 Billion in Energy Industry Market Capitalization – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Will Legal Developments in the U.S. Benefit Canopy Growth? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: March 11, 2019.
Auryn Resources Inc., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada and Peru. The company has market cap of $207.41 million. It holds a 100% interest in the Committee Bay gold project, which covers an area of approximately 380,000 hectares, as well as Gibsons MacQuoid project consisting of a total of 329,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also holds a 100% interest in the Homestake Ridge Project, which covers an area of approximately 7,500 hectares within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt in north-western British Columbia; and a portfolio of projects in southern Peru.
More notable recent GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “GTT to Acquire KPN International – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SRPT, RAD, HCM, and GTT among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “GTT Announces Earnings Call for Second Quarter 2019 – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GTT Communications Is Undervalued And Misunderstood Following Short Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.
GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $741.09 million. It offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment, security, and remote access services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s IP network consists of approximately 250 points of presence.
