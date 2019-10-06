Auryn Resources Inc. (AUG) and United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Comparison side by side

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) and United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auryn Resources Inc. 1 0.00 70.09M 0.15 10.34 United States Antimony Corporation 1 0.00 46.86M 0.01 80.56

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Auryn Resources Inc. and United States Antimony Corporation. United States Antimony Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Auryn Resources Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Auryn Resources Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than United States Antimony Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auryn Resources Inc. 5,429,124,709.53% 0% 0% United States Antimony Corporation 7,636,897,001.30% 5.5% 3.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Auryn Resources Inc. and United States Antimony Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 10.09% and 14.5% respectively. Auryn Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders are 25.9%. Comparatively, 9.1% are United States Antimony Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auryn Resources Inc. -9.85% -13.71% -5.63% 49.5% 45.19% 65.01% United States Antimony Corporation 17.12% 28.93% 33.57% 9.85% 30.65% 25%

For the past year Auryn Resources Inc. has stronger performance than United States Antimony Corporation

Summary

United States Antimony Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors Auryn Resources Inc.

Auryn Resources Inc., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada and Peru. It holds a 100% interest in the Committee Bay gold project, which covers an area of approximately 380,000 hectares, as well as Gibsons MacQuoid project consisting of a total of 329,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. The company also holds a 100% interest in the Homestake Ridge Project, which covers an area of approximately 7,500 hectares within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt in north-western British Columbia; and a portfolio of projects in southern Peru. In addition, it explores for copper deposits. The company was formerly known as Georgetown Capital Corp. and changed its name to Auryn Resources Inc. in October 2013. Auryn Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.