Auryn Resources Inc. (AUG) and Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) and Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auryn Resources Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.15 10.41 Great Panther Mining Limited 1 3.69 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) and Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auryn Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Great Panther Mining Limited 0.00% -13% -8.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Auryn Resources Inc. and Great Panther Mining Limited are owned by institutional investors at 10.09% and 15.1% respectively. Auryn Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 25.9%. Comparatively, 3.3% are Great Panther Mining Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auryn Resources Inc. 2.7% -6.17% 44.76% 42.06% 15.15% 66.1% Great Panther Mining Limited -8.43% -9.82% 5.51% 32.42% -37.5% 10.04%

For the past year Auryn Resources Inc. has stronger performance than Great Panther Mining Limited

Summary

Auryn Resources Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Great Panther Mining Limited.

Auryn Resources Inc., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada and Peru. It holds a 100% interest in the Committee Bay gold project, which covers an area of approximately 380,000 hectares, as well as Gibsons MacQuoid project consisting of a total of 329,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. The company also holds a 100% interest in the Homestake Ridge Project, which covers an area of approximately 7,500 hectares within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt in north-western British Columbia; and a portfolio of projects in southern Peru. In addition, it explores for copper deposits. The company was formerly known as Georgetown Capital Corp. and changed its name to Auryn Resources Inc. in October 2013. Auryn Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.