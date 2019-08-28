Auryn Resources Inc. (AUG) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Contrasting side by side

Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auryn Resources Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.15 10.34 BHP Group 54 2.65 N/A 3.32 16.56

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Auryn Resources Inc. and BHP Group. BHP Group seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Auryn Resources Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Auryn Resources Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than BHP Group.

Profitability

Table 2 has Auryn Resources Inc. and BHP Group’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auryn Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BHP Group 0.00% 4.6% 2.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Auryn Resources Inc. and BHP Group are owned by institutional investors at 10.09% and 3.7% respectively. Insiders held 25.9% of Auryn Resources Inc. shares. Comparatively, 5.4% are BHP Group’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auryn Resources Inc. -9.85% -13.71% -5.63% 49.5% 45.19% 65.01% BHP Group -2.5% -6.01% 5.8% 8.28% 11.67% 18.63%

For the past year Auryn Resources Inc. has stronger performance than BHP Group

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors BHP Group beats Auryn Resources Inc.

Auryn Resources Inc., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada and Peru. It holds a 100% interest in the Committee Bay gold project, which covers an area of approximately 380,000 hectares, as well as Gibsons MacQuoid project consisting of a total of 329,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. The company also holds a 100% interest in the Homestake Ridge Project, which covers an area of approximately 7,500 hectares within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt in north-western British Columbia; and a portfolio of projects in southern Peru. In addition, it explores for copper deposits. The company was formerly known as Georgetown Capital Corp. and changed its name to Auryn Resources Inc. in October 2013. Auryn Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas in the United States Gulf of Mexico, Australia, and Trinidad and Tobago. It also explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and thermal coal. The company was formerly known as BHP Limited and changed its name to BHP Billiton Limited in July 2001. BHP Billiton Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. BHP Billiton Limited is a subsidiary of BHP Billiton Group.