Aurora Mobile Limited (JG)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00 The Trade Desk Inc. 224 16.71 N/A 1.92 137.07

Demonstrates Aurora Mobile Limited and The Trade Desk Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Aurora Mobile Limited and The Trade Desk Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7% The Trade Desk Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 9.1%

Liquidity

Aurora Mobile Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor The Trade Desk Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Aurora Mobile Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to The Trade Desk Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Aurora Mobile Limited and The Trade Desk Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile Limited 0 0 0 0.00 The Trade Desk Inc. 1 1 2 2.50

The Trade Desk Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $231 average target price and a 10.99% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aurora Mobile Limited and The Trade Desk Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.9% and 82.1% respectively. Insiders owned 33.75% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of The Trade Desk Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aurora Mobile Limited -3.27% 8.35% -33.5% -31.18% -33.5% -24.22% The Trade Desk Inc. 6.01% 12.64% 19.03% 88.01% 206.32% 126.87%

For the past year Aurora Mobile Limited had bearish trend while The Trade Desk Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

The Trade Desk Inc. beats Aurora Mobile Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.